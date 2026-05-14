Drake drops first exciting update on 'Iceman' release after diss track leak

Drake recently released his first official update regarding the launch of his upcoming album, Iceman, following the leak of a diss track.
The 39-year-old Canadian rapper took to Instagram on Thursday, May 14, announcing the time of the fourth and final episode of his ICEMAN series.
Releasing on May 14, the new episode, which serves as the final countdown to his new album, is scheduled to be released at 9:45 pm.
The exciting announcement comes amid the rumours that 1 A.M. in Albany, one of his leaked sountracks of Iceman, may include Drake’s jab at his famous nemesis and fellow artist Kendrick Lamar and his height.
As reported by FTW, in one of the rumoured leaked sound tracks, the One Dance hitmaker is said to be singing, "Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I'm a bit amazed, someone give the kid a raise."
However, there is no official confirmation about the lyrics being a part of his upcoming song.
It is to be noted here that Drake’s ninth studio album Iceman is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 15, 2026.
It is the IDGAF crooner’s first solo project since For All the Dogs. which was released in 2023.