Iran, UAE slash at BRICS summit amid Benjamin Netanyahu ‘secret visit’ claims

Iran's foreign minister accused the United Arab Emirates of direct involvement in military operations against his country during a BRICS meeting in New Delhi.
According to TRT World, the spat comes a day after the UAE denied a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he visited the Gulf country during the Iran war, to which Araghchi already reacted by saying that "those colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account."
"I didn't name the UAE in my (BRICS) statement for the sake of unity. But the truth is that the UAE was directly involved in the aggression against my country. When the attacks started, they didn't even issue a condemnation," state media quoted Araghchi as saying on Thursday, in response to comments made by the Emirati representative.
Iranian state media did not specify what the Emirati representative said.
As per the reports, Araghchi argued that neither US bases nor an alliance with Israel provided the UAE with security and that it should reconsider its policy towards Iran.
"We must live side by side in peace, and this requires peaceful relations and complete understanding between the two countries," Araghchi added.
The Iran war began with US and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28, with Tehran responding by firing missiles and drones at US bases and other targets in Gulf countries.
The Wall Street Journal published a story on Monday saying the UAE carried out strikes on Iran in early April.
Western and Iranian officials have said that Saudi Arabia has also launched numerous, unpublicised strikes against Ira.