Spaghetti House closes all restaurants, 101 jobs lost after administration

Spaghetti House has shut all of its restaurants after its parent company, Lavval Restaurants, entered administration, bringing an end to its historic Italian dining chain after 70 years in business.
Nearly 101 employees have lost their jobs. Administrators from BTG were appointed last week to oversee the company’s wind-down and have since closed China's remaining five restaurants in central London.
Three other locations had already been closed in recent months.
Founded in 1955 by Simone Lavarini, Spaghetti House remained family-owned throughout its history and became a renowned part of London’s restaurant scene.
One of its most famous moments came in 1975 when staff at its Knightsbridge branch were taken hostage during a failed robbery attempt.
Lavval Restaurants chief executive Luigi Lavarini blamed the closure on years of significantly increasing operational costs and worsening market conditions.
As per the company, pressures associated with the pandemic, Brexit, higher energy bills, taxes, and the broader cost-of-living crisis made the business unsustainable.
BTG partner Asher Miller said the hospitality industry has been hit hard by soaring employment, energy, and tax expenses, leaving many businesses struggling to survive.
The shutdown marks another major loss for the UK restaurant sector amid the ongoing economic pressures.