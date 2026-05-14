News
Make us preferred on Google
News

JD Vance breaks silence on China state visit snub by President Trump

JD Vance left behind as Trump meets Xi Jinping in China with top officials and business leaders

JD Vance breaks silence on China state visit snub by President Trump
JD Vance breaks silence on China state visit snub by President Trump 

Vice President JD Vance finally opened up about high-stake China summit snub by President Donald Trump.

According to Irish Star, Vance joked about being excluded from Trump's trip to China while speaking to the press on Wednesday, May 14.

He said, “I don't travel outside the country with the president. On days like today, I sometimes feel like Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone. I walk into the White House, and it's very quiet, and no one's there, and it takes me a second to realize exactly what's going on!"


The president brought a sizable delegation with him on the historic trip to Asia, but ironically, the vice president was not among those selected to go.

Those who did join Trump on his trip to China include Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Trump's son Eric and his wife, Lara, are also part of the crew, as well as a number of top US executives, including SpaceX and Tesla’s Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, and Goldman Sachs’s David Solomon.

Other big names include BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink, Citi Chairman and CEO Jane Fraser, Blackstone CEO and cofounder Stephen Schwarzman, and Boeing CEO and President Kelly Ortberg.

It comes as Melania Trump brutally snubbed Trump's trip to China, and was replaced by an unexpected controversial family member.

Iran, UAE slash at BRICS summit amid Benjamin Netanyahu ‘secret visit’ claims
Iran, UAE slash at BRICS summit amid Benjamin Netanyahu ‘secret visit’ claims
Marco Rubio’s reaction to Great Hall of the People ornate ceiling goes viral: Watch
Marco Rubio’s reaction to Great Hall of the People ornate ceiling goes viral: Watch
Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County sheriff expects first arrest in case
Nancy Guthrie update: Pima County sheriff expects first arrest in case
Acapulco Restaurant Glendale delays closure after overwhelming fan support
Acapulco Restaurant Glendale delays closure after overwhelming fan support
Grand Fire in Chino Hills: Evacuation orders lifted after 30-acre brush fire
Grand Fire in Chino Hills: Evacuation orders lifted after 30-acre brush fire
Trump and Xi Summit 2026: Leaders talk trade and Iran war in Beijing
Trump and Xi Summit 2026: Leaders talk trade and Iran war in Beijing
Livestreamer ‘Chud the Builder’ arrested after shooting outside Tennessee courthouse
Livestreamer ‘Chud the Builder’ arrested after shooting outside Tennessee courthouse
Alex Murdaugh murder convictions overturned: SC Supreme Court orders new trial
Alex Murdaugh murder convictions overturned: SC Supreme Court orders new trial
Alex Murdaugh scores major legal victory as court overturn murder convictions
Alex Murdaugh scores major legal victory as court overturn murder convictions
Netanyahu makes secret UAE visit amid war with Iran: Report
Netanyahu makes secret UAE visit amid war with Iran: Report
Bettina Anderson posts ‘sweet’ message for Don Jr, Vanessa on their big day
Bettina Anderson posts ‘sweet’ message for Don Jr, Vanessa on their big day
Iranian General warns there is ‘no room for retreat’ in US-Israel conflict
Iranian General warns there is ‘no room for retreat’ in US-Israel conflict

Popular News

Britney Spears sparks concern after 'barking', wielding knife at LA dinner

Britney Spears sparks concern after 'barking', wielding knife at LA dinner
47 minutes ago
JD Vance breaks silence on China state visit snub by President Trump

JD Vance breaks silence on China state visit snub by President Trump

2 hours ago
SpaceX sets launch date for massive starship rocket following setbacks

SpaceX sets launch date for massive starship rocket following setbacks
2 hours ago