JD Vance breaks silence on China state visit snub by President Trump 

Vice President JD Vance finally opened up about high-stake China summit snub by President Donald Trump.
According to Irish Star, Vance joked about being excluded from Trump's trip to China while speaking to the press on Wednesday, May 14.
He said, “I don't travel outside the country with the president. On days like today, I sometimes feel like Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone. I walk into the White House, and it's very quiet, and no one's there, and it takes me a second to realize exactly what's going on!"
The president brought a sizable delegation with him on the historic trip to Asia, but ironically, the vice president was not among those selected to go.
Those who did join Trump on his trip to China include Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Trump's son Eric and his wife, Lara, are also part of the crew, as well as a number of top US executives, including SpaceX and Tesla’s Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, and Goldman Sachs’s David Solomon.
Other big names include BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink, Citi Chairman and CEO Jane Fraser, Blackstone CEO and cofounder Stephen Schwarzman, and Boeing CEO and President Kelly Ortberg.
It comes as Melania Trump brutally snubbed Trump's trip to China, and was replaced by an unexpected controversial family member.