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Israel-Lebanon tensions rise as Hezbollah attacks escalate and US talks wobble

Hezbollah claimed to have carried out a series of coordinated attacks on Israeli soldiers across southern Lebanon

Israel-Lebanon tensions rise as Hezbollah attacks escalate and US talks wobble
Israel-Lebanon tensions rise as Hezbollah attacks escalate and US talks wobble

Amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, uncertainty continues to surround ongoing US-Iran talks.

Nearly 657 people have been killed due to Israeli strikes in Lebanon since the “ceasefire came into effect,” as per the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

On May 15, 2026, Hezbollah claimed to have carried out a series of coordinated attacks on Israeli soldiers across southern Lebanon using drones, rockets, and artillery over the last few hours, with a statement that read, “The Islamic Resistance targeted … an Israeli enemy force positioned near the Marj pond in the town of Houla with a squadron of attack drones.”

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump went to China on his three-day high-stakes visit, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang urging Washington and Tehran to continue negotiations towards a “permanent and comprehensive ceasefire”.

Israel-Lebanon tensions rise as Hezbollah attacks escalate and US talks wobble

The US president seemed impressed and invited Chinese leader Xi to the White House in September, stating the discussions "very successful", while Xi called it a "historic and landmark" visit.

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