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Searsmont: Explosion at Robbins Lumber mill prompts hospitals to gear up for casualties

'Mass casualty' reported after fire broke out in Searsmonth, Maine, causing concerns

Searsmont: Explosion at Robbins Lumber mill prompts hospitals to gear up for casualties
Searsmont: Explosion at Robbins Lumber mill prompts hospitals to gear up for casualties

At least five people have been injured after a fire broke out at Robbins Lumber Mill in Searsmont, as officials await a detailed assessment.

The Maine Fire Marshal's Office and several fire departments are responding to a "mass casualty incident" following an explosion, as a silo filled with wood shavings exploded shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday morning, May 15.

Flames could be seen even at 1:00 p.m. as tanker trucks refilled from the nearby St George River.

Moreover, at least two LifeFlight helicopters were seen arriving and departing the scene.

"We have dumped all of the resources from the whole county over the area," Waldo County 911 director Mike Larrivee shared.

It was also reported that two local hospitals were preparing to receive mass casualties on Friday morning after the fire broke out.

In a statement, Gov. Janet Mills said she has been briefed on the situation and is encouraging people to stay clear of the area.

According to Robbins Lumber's website, it is one of the largest employers in Waldo County, with over 100 employees.

The Searsmont facilities include milling operations, a 1.2 MW co-generation plant, 675,000 board-foot capacity kilns, computerised sawmill, planning mills, a cut-up shop, 70,000 square feet of warehouse, and the company's general offices.

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