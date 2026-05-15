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Elsie Hewitt finally breaks silence after Pete Davidson split rumours: 'Screaming'

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt reportedly part ways five months after welcoming daughter

Elsie Hewitt finally breaks silence after Pete Davidson split rumours: Screaming
Elsie Hewitt finally breaks silence after Pete Davidson split rumours: 'Screaming' 

Elsie Hewitt has seemingly broken her silence over the escalating separation rumours with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

On Friday, May 15, several media outlets reported that the couple had parted ways just months after welcoming their daughter, Scottie Rose.

As the split rumours spread on social media, Elsie turned to her Instagram stories to make a heartbreaking confession about her personal life.

The 30-year-old model shared a make-up-free selfie of herself, as she was in utter shock after realising the challenges she faced while fulfilling motherhood.

"When u finally get screaming baby down for a nap, and u exhale and sit with urself for a sec and realise you haven’t breathed for an hour or peed all day, the silence is deafening," Elsie confessed.

P.C. Elsie Hewitt/Instagram Stories
P.C. Elsie Hewitt/Instagram Stories 
P.C. Elsie Hewitt/Instagram Stories
P.C. Elsie Hewitt/Instagram Stories 

In another slide, she continued writing, "I am a zombie."

However, the United Kingdom-based fashionista has not responded to the ongoing separation buzz with Pete.

The split drama between Elsie and Pete, who began dating in May 2016, emerged earlier this month, nearly five months after the two welcomed their only daughter.

According to the insiders, their relationship began to fall apart due to the Saturday Night Live star's demanding work schedule following the birth of their daughter in December 2025.

The sources also claimed that Pete and Elsie are no longer together romantically, as their focus remains firmly on co-parenting.

Despite the split chatter, a new bombshell report claimed that even after splitting up, the pair is still "working on things" together.

On Friday, May 15, People suggested that the tipster, close to Pete and Elsie, said, "They want one another to succeed and be happy. There have been points where they’ve split and have gotten back together."

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