US sets five conditions for Iran talks amid rising regional tensions: Report

In a surprising turn of events amid the escalation tensions between US and Iran, the US has reportedly set a new condition to resume peace talks with Iran, aiming to mark a permanent end to war.
Under the conditions, Washington has demanded that Tehran must hand over 400 kilograms of enriched uranium, as per Iranian news agency Fars.
Iran’s state media reported that the US conditions were presented while responding to Iran’s much-awaited proposal, which it stated are considered unacceptable to Tehran.
As per the report, Washington has focused on one main demand: the handover of 400 kilograms of enriched uranium.
Furthermore, it includes allowing Iran to keep only one nuclear facility operational, while Washington has refused to release 25% of Iran’s frozen assets.
According to Fars, the conditions further state that the cessation of tensions on various fronts and military activities would be conditional on holding talks.
The report said Iran has set five basic conditions for any possible negotiations, including an end to hostilities on all fronts, especially in Lebanon, which has killed thousands of people across the country since early March.
Moreover, the lifting of sanctions, the restoration of frozen assets, compensation for war damages, and recognition of Iran’s sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz were the primary conditions set by Iran.
Fars reported that Tehran believes even if it accepts the US conditions, the threat of potential escalation in war from the United States and Israel would remain.