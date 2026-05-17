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Lebanon ceasefire strained as death toll spikes amid continued Israeli strikes

Netanyahu plans to speak to the US president today, expecting to hear about Trump’s trip to China and to discuss Iran

Lebanon ceasefire strained as death toll spikes amid continued Israeli strikes
Lebanon ceasefire strained as death toll spikes amid continued Israeli strikes

The Lebanese death toll from Israeli strikes has seen a significant surge, reaching 2,969 since March 2, as Israeli continues to attack Lebanon.

On Saturday, May 15, 2026, Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center confirmed the continuation of fresh violence despite the ceasefire.

Another 9,112 people have been wounded since March 2, according to the center.

Over the weekend, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck around 100 Hezbollah targets across southern Lebanon, including observation posts, weapon storage facilities and other infrastructure.

Lebanon ceasefire strained as death toll spikes amid continued Israeli strikes

Furthermore, the IDF stated it also killed two Hezbollah members at a rocket launch site.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli strikes on Saturday hit multiple areas in southern Lebanon, including Tyre and Nabatieh, causing multiple casualties.

Amid the escalating tensions between both countries Israeli Prime Minister ⁠Netanyahu plans to speak to the US president today, expecting to hear about Trump’s trip to China and to discuss Iran.

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