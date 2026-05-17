Rottnest Island shark attack victim’s family breaks silence: ‘Kind gentleman’

Steven Mattaboni, father of two, named as victim of fatal great white attack off Perth.
According to The Independent, the 38-year-old was fatally wounded and died shortly after he was bitten by a 4m (13ft) long white shark at about 9.54am local time on Saturday near Horshoe reef, north of Marjorie Bay on the western end of a popular holiday island.
A prolific spearfisher and a father of two, had gone spearfishing with his friends and was 20m from his boat when he was bitten on his legs.
Local police say he suffered critical injuries to both lower legs during the “horrific event.” Paramedics worked for over 30 minutes to save him, but he could not be revived.
In a statement on Sunday, May 17, his wife, Shirene Mattaboni, a clinical nurse specialist, said Steven was a “devoted father” to his daughters, one of whom turns three next month and one of whom is a four-month-old baby.
She stated, “Our hearts are irrevocably broken by the loss of Steven, known affectionately to his mates as Mattas. An avid fisherman and spearfisherman, who lived and breathed the ocean, he was always in tune with the sea.”
“He was fiercely loyal, endlessly generous, and the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back,” Shirene added.
His wife also said the world had lost a “one-of-a-kind gentleman, and our daughters have lost an incredible father far too soon.”
Despite the attack, beaches on Rottnest Island remain open.
The Australian Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has urged those on the island to take extra care in the water.