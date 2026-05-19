Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton turns heads at surprise sporting outing

Pippa Middleton showcased her athletic physique while completing a local school run, looking effortlessly sporty during the casual outing.
On Sunday, Princess Kate’s sister surprised locals as she joined a charity run organised by a nearby school, completing the Kintbury 5-mile course near her Berkshire home with ease.
The 42-year-old wore HOKA running shorts and a Williams Racing cap, with bib number 164 on her top, along with her £250,000 engagement ring.
Showing off her toned frame, she styled her hair in a ponytail and bright blue-and-white HOKA trainers, which appeared spotless despite the muddy course.
The event is described as a "fun, lively run" with "scenic spots" and a 10 am start for participants.
They also stage events for children, so it's possible Pippa's three children, Arthur, seven, Grace, five, and Rose, three, may also have taken part.
Notably, Middleton has a long history of endurance sports, including the Great Wall Marathon, the Race Across America cycle, and multi-discipline events featuring long-distance swimming and trail running in Sweden and Istanbul.
Running is a shared passion for Pippa and her sister, the Princess of Wales. Mike Tindall has also praised Kate’s endurance, saying she could “run all day.”