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Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton turns heads at surprise sporting outing

Pippa Middleton flaunted her athletic physique during surprise outing

Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton turns heads at surprise sporting outing
Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton turns heads at surprise sporting outing

Pippa Middleton showcased her athletic physique while completing a local school run, looking effortlessly sporty during the casual outing.

On Sunday, Princess Kate’s sister surprised locals as she joined a charity run organised by a nearby school, completing the Kintbury 5-mile course near her Berkshire home with ease.

The 42-year-old wore HOKA running shorts and a Williams Racing cap, with bib number 164 on her top, along with her £250,000 engagement ring.

Showing off her toned frame, she styled her hair in a ponytail and bright blue-and-white HOKA trainers, which appeared spotless despite the muddy course.

The event is described as a "fun, lively run" with "scenic spots" and a 10 am start for participants.


They also stage events for children, so it's possible Pippa's three children, Arthur, seven, Grace, five, and Rose, three, may also have taken part.

Notably, Middleton has a long history of endurance sports, including the Great Wall Marathon, the Race Across America cycle, and multi-discipline events featuring long-distance swimming and trail running in Sweden and Istanbul.

Running is a shared passion for Pippa and her sister, the Princess of Wales. Mike Tindall has also praised Kate’s endurance, saying she could “run all day.”

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