News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson wedding: Date, venue and guest list

Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr to skip dream wedding location for private ceremony

Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson wedding: Date, venue and guest list
Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson wedding: Date, venue and guest list 

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are getting married soon.

The couple, who shared news of their engagement late last year, have hosted a bridal shower in recent months.

The couple will be hosting a destination wedding with their closest friends and family, taking place this Memorial Day weekend.

According to a Page Six report, the couple will celebrate their wedding this upcoming weekend in the Bahamas. A source claims that the event will be hosted on a private island, with the couple celebrating alongside a small group of friends and family.

Anderson and Trump Jr.'s wedding has been discussed for months, with different rumors claiming that the couple wanted to have a large wedding and even wanted to host it in the White House.

Page Six reported that the war in Iran had affected their plans, resulting in them opting for a smaller event.

JD Vance suggests Karoline Leavitt could fill VP role while Usha welcomes baby
JD Vance suggests Karoline Leavitt could fill VP role while Usha welcomes baby
San Diego shooting: Mosque guard hailed as hero for protecting worshippers
San Diego shooting: Mosque guard hailed as hero for protecting worshippers
US treasury yields hit 19-year peak, sparking debt concerns
US treasury yields hit 19-year peak, sparking debt concerns
Red Lobster's oldest locaion set for permanent shut down after 56 years
Red Lobster's oldest locaion set for permanent shut down after 56 years
Berkshire Hathaway sells 16 stocks, triples Google position under Greg Abel
Berkshire Hathaway sells 16 stocks, triples Google position under Greg Abel
Putin breaks silence on relationship with China after Trump’s Beijing visit
Putin breaks silence on relationship with China after Trump’s Beijing visit
Pakistan secretly deploys 8,000 troops, JF-17 jets to Saudi Arabia
Pakistan secretly deploys 8,000 troops, JF-17 jets to Saudi Arabia
Luigi Mangione Trial: Judge rules gun and notebook can be used as evidence
Luigi Mangione Trial: Judge rules gun and notebook can be used as evidence
Why total solar eclipses will eventually disappear forever
Why total solar eclipses will eventually disappear forever
Sandy Fire forces 13,000 evacuations in Simi Valley as flames near Reagan Library
Sandy Fire forces 13,000 evacuations in Simi Valley as flames near Reagan Library
San Diego mosque shooting leaves 3 dead; suspect found dead
San Diego mosque shooting leaves 3 dead; suspect found dead
Simi Valley fire grows to over 100 acres, prompts evacuation orders
Simi Valley fire grows to over 100 acres, prompts evacuation orders

Popular News

Olivia Rodrigo announces second single 'the cure' from upcoming album

Olivia Rodrigo announces second single 'the cure' from upcoming album

21 minutes ago
5 biggest mistakes Elon Musk made in OpenAI legal battle

5 biggest mistakes Elon Musk made in OpenAI legal battle
an hour ago
San Diego shooting: Mosque guard hailed as hero for protecting worshippers

San Diego shooting: Mosque guard hailed as hero for protecting worshippers
2 hours ago