Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson wedding: Date, venue and guest list 

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are getting married soon.
The couple, who shared news of their engagement late last year, have hosted a bridal shower in recent months.
The couple will be hosting a destination wedding with their closest friends and family, taking place this Memorial Day weekend.
According to a Page Six report, the couple will celebrate their wedding this upcoming weekend in the Bahamas. A source claims that the event will be hosted on a private island, with the couple celebrating alongside a small group of friends and family.
Anderson and Trump Jr.'s wedding has been discussed for months, with different rumors claiming that the couple wanted to have a large wedding and even wanted to host it in the White House.
Page Six reported that the war in Iran had affected their plans, resulting in them opting for a smaller event.