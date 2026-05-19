News
Make us preferred on Google
News

US treasury yields hit 19-year peak, sparking debt concerns

30-year treasury yield spike to highest level since 2007, putting US debt back in focus

US treasury yields hit 19-year peak, sparking debt concerns
US treasury yields hit 19-year peak, sparking debt concerns

A bond rout is deepening as inflation fears take hold of the Treasury market, threatening to raise borrowing costs across the US economy.

The 30-year US Treasury yield just hit 5.2%, its highest level since 2007, rising on worries about persistent price hikes because of the Iran war. Unsustainable government finances and interest rate hike fears have also sent investors pouring out of Treasury bonds. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

The war with Iran has ignited a global energy shock, with oil and gas prices at their highest levels in four years while the critical Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. That has started to seep out into other parts of the economy, including food prices and airfares.

“Bond markets are warning that inflation could prove much stickier than many investors anticipated,” Nigel Green, CEO at deVere Group, said in a note.

Red Lobster's oldest locaion set for permanent shut down after 56 years
Red Lobster's oldest locaion set for permanent shut down after 56 years
Berkshire Hathaway sells 16 stocks, triples Google position under Greg Abel
Berkshire Hathaway sells 16 stocks, triples Google position under Greg Abel
Putin breaks silence on relationship with China after Trump’s Beijing visit
Putin breaks silence on relationship with China after Trump’s Beijing visit
Pakistan secretly deploys 8,000 troops, JF-17 jets to Saudi Arabia
Pakistan secretly deploys 8,000 troops, JF-17 jets to Saudi Arabia
Luigi Mangione Trial: Judge rules gun and notebook can be used as evidence
Luigi Mangione Trial: Judge rules gun and notebook can be used as evidence
Why total solar eclipses will eventually disappear forever
Why total solar eclipses will eventually disappear forever
Sandy Fire forces 13,000 evacuations in Simi Valley as flames near Reagan Library
Sandy Fire forces 13,000 evacuations in Simi Valley as flames near Reagan Library
San Diego mosque shooting leaves 3 dead; suspect found dead
San Diego mosque shooting leaves 3 dead; suspect found dead
Simi Valley fire grows to over 100 acres, prompts evacuation orders
Simi Valley fire grows to over 100 acres, prompts evacuation orders
Trump IRS tax lawsuit dismissed after DOJ launches $1.76B fund for allies
Trump IRS tax lawsuit dismissed after DOJ launches $1.76B fund for allies
Memorial Day 2026: Date, history, all you need to know about federal holiday
Memorial Day 2026: Date, history, all you need to know about federal holiday
NextEra Energy $67 billion deal for Dominion Energy shakes US power sector
NextEra Energy $67 billion deal for Dominion Energy shakes US power sector

Popular News

Health officials issues warning about ongoing rare strain of Ebola virus

Health officials issues warning about ongoing rare strain of Ebola virus

44 minutes ago
Charles Spencer shares sweet message after tying the knot with Cat Jarman

Charles Spencer shares sweet message after tying the knot with Cat Jarman
an hour ago
Prince William invites 'Heart Breakfast' hosts for special broadcast from Isles of Scilly

Prince William invites 'Heart Breakfast' hosts for special broadcast from Isles of Scilly
3 hours ago