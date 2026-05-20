Eminem 'horrified' over ex Kim Scott DUI arrests, willing to help with rehab

Eminem is willing to offer help for ex-wife Kim Scott Mathers in the wake of her recent DUI arrests.
Kim was charged with driving under the influence on Thursday, May 14, just days after pleading no contest to another DUI offence near Detroit from earlier this year.
According to a police report obtained by TMZ, officers reportedly found an empty Crown Royal Apple mini bottle inside her vehicle after Kim allegedly struck a parked Dodge Ram pickup truck while driving her son, Parker, and his friends.
A source told Globe, "Eminem was horrified."
"He wants this to be her wake-up call that she needs professional help. He's ready to pay for it all, to have her flown off to any A-list rehab that she wants. She can do it on a tropical island if she wants. He doesn't care as long as she does it," they noted.
Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, and Kim have "so much history", said the insider.
The teenage sweetheart tied the knot in 1999 and divorced two years later, and then remarried in 2006 before calling it quits again the following year.
"He truly loves her, [and] it's devastating to see her fall apart like this," shared the source. "He also has to watch his daughter suffer over this, so it's doubly devastating."
Notably, Eminem shares daughter Hailie, 30, with Kim and has also legally adopted his ex-wife's biological daughter Stevie Laine, 24, and niece Alaina Marie, 33.