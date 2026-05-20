BTS teases 2026 AMAs return amid FIFA controversy: Everything we know 

Generation Z's beloved pop band, BTS, is returning to the 2026 American Music Awards after the FIFA World Cup controversy.
The infamous South Korean boy band, also known as Bangtan Boys, has announced a special appearance with a surprise performance at the highly anticipated music gala.
On Wednesday, May 20th, BTS's official Instagram account revealed that the K-pop group is set to take centre stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Memorial Day, May 25th.
Re-sharing AMAS' post confirming their return, they captioned, "ARMY, get ready! @bts.bighitofficial is making a special appearance LIVE at the #AMAs."
They made their debut on the AMAs in 2017 as the first K-Pop group to perform on the show.
According to media reports, the seven-member pop group not only performed at the awards show.
However, they also secured nominations in three categories, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer, and Best Male K-Pop Artist.
Fans reaction on BTS AMAs return:
As the news broke on social media, several fans expressed their excitement about their new performance, with one said, "The kings have been announced."
"They'd better give us our all three awards!!! #btspavedtheway," another demanded.
While a third commented, "BTS WILL SWEEP ALL THREE AWARDS."
For those unaware, BTS made their debut and gave their historic first performance at the American Music Awards on November 19, 2017, where they performed their hit song, DNA.
FIFA World Cup controversy:
This update came a few days after netizens showed disappointment when the 2026 FIFA World Cup organizers announced BTS's performance in the upcoming opening ceremony.
Last month, several netizens sparked outrage for organising the Super Bowl-style format and argued that performers from the host nations, including USA, Mexico and Canada, must have been chosen instead.