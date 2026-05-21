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Prince William relives Aston Villa's thrilling win with new video: 'What a night'

The Prince of Wales saw his favourite club, Aston Villa, win their first European Silverware in over four decades

Prince William relives Aston Villas thrilling win with new video: What a night
Prince William relives Aston Villa's thrilling win with new video: 'What a night'

Prince William is still relishing the historic win of Aston Villa on the European stage.

On Thursday, May 21, the Prince of Wales shared a snippet from the stadium, penning, "What a night."

"Thank you to Turkey for hosting a great final. Incredible atmosphere and great sportsmanship from Freiburg. Enjoy the parade, Birmingham," the prince added.


He concluded the caption with "W", indicating that the message was personally from him.

Prince William saw his favourite club secure a 3-0 victory against Freiburg, and become the European League champion for the first time in 44 years.

Following the win, William penned a congratulatory message on his Instagram Story, noting, "Amazing night!! Huge congratulations to all the players, team, staff and everyone connected to the club! 44 years since the last taste of European silverware!”

He added, "Special shout out to Boubacar Kamara who has been out injured but is such an integral part of our team and helped lay the foundations of this success."

William was spotted at Besiktas Park quite nervous during the match and was even seen wiping his tears after Villa won the championship.

After the win, Captain John McGinn shared that the prince was in the Villa dressing room before the match.

He also joined the club members after the major victory, as per the team's defender, Matty Cash.

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