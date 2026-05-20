Netanyahu government faces possible end as Israel moves toward snap election

Israel's parliament has approved a bill to dissolve itself, paving the way for a general election which polls suggest that Benjamin Netanyahu will lose.
According to Independent, lawmakers voted almost unanimously for an early ballot in a preliminary reading of a bill to disband the 120-seat Knesset.
If it receives final approval, a process that could take weeks, Israel could hold an election several weeks ahead of an October 27 deadline.
When is the election?
An election date is yet to be set. Israel is supposed to hold a national vote every four years but early elections have happened often.
The last national election was in November 2022 and the next ballot is due at the latest on October 27.
After voting to dissolve parliament, members will have to agree on an election date. Political commentators in Israel say an election is likely in the first half of September but it could also be held nearer to the late October deadline.