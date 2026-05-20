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PM Modi ‘Melody’ toffees gift to Giorgia Meloni sparks reaction: ‘Melodi’

Narendra Modi revives ‘Melodi’ trend with ‘sweet’ gift for Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

PM Modi ‘Melody’ toffees gift to Giorgia Meloni sparks reaction: ‘Melodi’
PM Modi ‘Melody’ toffees gift to Giorgia Meloni sparks reaction: ‘Melodi’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the 'Melody moment' to life, gifting his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, a set of 'Melody' toffees.

Italian PM Meloni shared a post on X, thanking PM Modi for the gift as they laughed over the cheerful internet trend.

In a post on X, Meloni shared a video and said, “Thank you for the gift,” while showing the chocolate-coated caramel candy.

She said in the clip, “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift a very, very good toffee - Melody.”


The reference drew attention online because Modi and Meloni are popularly referred to by social media users as “Melodi,” a blend of their names that went viral during the COP28 summit in Dubai in 2023.

Meloni had then posted a selfie with Modi on X with the caption “Good friends at COP28” and the hashtag #Melodi.

The latest viral moment came during PM Modi's visit to Italy, where he was welcomed by Meloni in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour.

After arriving in the Italian capital on Tuesday, May 19, Modi met Meloni before the two leaders took a late-evening walk through the iconic Colosseum following a dinner meeting.

Modi's Italy visit comes amid growing momentum in bilateral ties under the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, which focuses on expanding cooperation in areas including trade, defence, technology, clean energy and connectivity projects such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

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