Health officials accused US of not failing to stop Ebola outbreak 

A rapidly spreading outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola has sparked concerns across Central Asia, with experts warning that significant US public health funding cuts have adversely impacted the response.
Since April, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reported nearly 482 suspected cases and nearly 116 deaths, while Uganda has confirmed one death and two cases, with a significantly increasing fear of the further spread of the virus into South Sudan.
One of the most dangerous things about the recent strain of Ebola virus is that there is no approved vaccine or cure for the Bundibugyo variant.
The World Health Organization (WHO) quickly declared the outbreak a global public health emergency, issuing a warning that containment efforts may take months.
As per scientists, the outbreak may have been spreading unidentified for some time.
Health experts have strongly criticized the US government for minimising support to global health systems.
Funding cuts to USAID, the WHO, and US health agencies disrupted surveillance systems, shut down research labs, and minimized frontline healthcare staffing in vulnerable regions.
Experts argued these cuts delayed outbreak detection and weakened emergency response capabilities.
Scientists stressed that preventing outbreaks is cheaper and highly-effective as compared to responding after they get out of hand.
African scientists and healthcare workers continue leading response efforts; however, experts warned that without international support, the epidemic is likely to pick up pace, worsening symptoms and claim lives of many.
How Ebola virus is transmitted?
Ebola virus transmits direct contact with infected body fluids such as blood, sweat, vomit, urine, saliva, or semen.