US ‘has essentially taken over’ Iran, Trump claims amid intensifying conflict

The US president has been speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, DC.
When asked whether it has taken a longer time to reach a deal with Iran, Trump began listing out the durations of other US wars, including in Afghanistan and Vietnam.
The statement comes after Trump claimed to have stopped a planned attack on Iran because Gulf leaders supposedly asked him to give diplomacy more time.
As per Trump, the US was about to attack Iran imminently, but regional leaders stepped in at the last moment to urge restraint and negotiation.
He stated, “I’m in for three months and much of it’s been a ceasefire. We’re going to give this one shot. I’m in no hurry.”
Furthermore, he claimed that the US “has essentially taken over” Iran.
Meanwhile, Iranian official Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iranians “should be assured” that the country’s armed forces have used the ceasefire to “rebuild their strength”.
“The enemy’s overt and covert movements show that it is seeking a new round of war. We will make the enemy regret attacking Iran again,” he added.