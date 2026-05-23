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Spurs fans chant ‘flopper’ at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 3

Thunder takes 2-1 series lead after hostile Game 3 win over Spurs

Spurs fans chant ‘flopper’ at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 3
Spurs fans chant ‘flopper’ at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder surged to a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals after a commanding 123-108 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 on Friday.

While the Thunder’s deep bench – which combined for a historic 76 points – fueled the win, the game remained tense marked by persistent frustration from the San Antonio crowd.

Throughout the night, Spurs fans vocally targeted Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with “flopper” chants whenever he drew contact.

The criticism followed a trend of fans and opponents accusing the MVP of “foul-baiting.”


Addressing the defensive struggles, Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson admitted his team’s culpability, stating:

“I think probably half of them were from undisciplined first off the floor. He got us out of position and took advantage of it. Those 12 free throws helped out a lot and I can remember at least a few in my head right now that were undisciplined on our end.”

Despite the hostile environment and a difficult shooting night, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 26 points and 12 assists, helping the Thunder weather the pressure as the series heads toward Game 4 in San Antonio.

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