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Lewis Hamilton makes major Ferrari confession of 2026 season: ‘Feel at home’

Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari turnaround after initial struggles ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton makes major Ferrari confession of 2026 season: ‘Feel at home’
Lewis Hamilton makes major Ferrari confession of 2026 season: ‘Feel at home’

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari sparked huge excitement and enormous expectations across the Formula 1 world.

However, the first 12 months of his Maranello adventure were heavily affected by an uncompetitive car, with Ferrari often only the fourth-fastest team, Scuderia Fans reported.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion found himself dealing with a single-seater that was far from his preferred technical characteristics, with inconsistent and unstable behaviour that made extracting performance especially difficult.

Beside that Hamilton also had to adapt to a completely different working culture, new internal team dynamics, and a fresh relationship with Ferrari’s pit wall.

But after coming initial struggles Hamilton has now revealed that he has finally adjusted with his new team.

Lewis Hamilton makes major Ferrari confession of 2026 season: ‘Feel at home’

He said in Miami, “I am in a really good place. With the team, it took a long time to find the right balance, from both sides, and last year was a difficult season with a car that we were not developing.”

“We’ve made so many changes both within the team and in the way we operate back at the factory, and it feels like we’ve never been more aligned in terms of collaboration. Maybe there are a couple too many sponsor commitments, but aside from that, things are going really well,” the British driver concluded.

The confession came after Hamilton finished the 6th in the 2026 Miami Grand Prix. He is now preparing for the Canadian Grand Prix all set to take place on Sunday, May 24.

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