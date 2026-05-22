LA Rams sign Matthew Stafford to 1-year extension through 2027

The Los Angeles Rams have officially signed reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Matthew Stafford to a one-year contract extension keeping the 38-year-old quarterback with the team through the 2027 season.
The new deal is reportedly worth $55 million with the potential to reach $60 million including performance incentives.
This agreement provides clarity on Stafford’s future after the Rams surprised many by selecting quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Despite the addition of a rookie prospect, head coach Sean McVay moved quickly to reaffirm his commitment to the veteran, stating during the draft:
“Whenever that time comes for (Simpson) to get an opportunity to be Matthew’s successor will be on Matthew’s terms. I didn’t want that to ever be misunderstood. It is Matthew’s football team.”
Stafford is coming off a stellar age-37 season in which he led the league with 4,707 passing yards and a career-high 46 touchdowns.
His return on a two-year commitment signals that the Rams remain firmly in “win-now” mode, prioritizing a championship run with their MVP under center while Simpson prepares to learn from the sidelines.