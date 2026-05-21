Brendan Haywood reveals how Michael Jordan stuck him with a $15,000 club bill

Former NBA player Brendan Haywood recently shared a wild story about his time playing with Michael Jordan on the Washington Wizards.
Speaking on the TFU Podcast, Haywood revealed how a rare night out with the basketball legend ended in a frantic escape.
After a big win, Jordan surprised his teammates by inviting them to a club.
However, “His Airness” stayed for only 45 minutes before heading back to the hotel. He left without paying, assuming his famous presence was reward enough for the venue.
A club promoter quickly handed the massive $15,000 tab to young teammates Haywood and Jared Jeffries. This put the young players in a major financial panic.
As a sophomore in the league, Haywood was shocked by the expensive bill. He explained his tight budget at the time, noting, “I’m only living on $5,000 a month. The bill was $15,000.”
Unable to pay for the pricey drinks, the two players tricked the promoter by claiming they needed to grab a credit card from outside. Instead, they made a quick exit.
Haywood admitted, “We’re running out the club because we don’t have the money for the bill.”