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HSR codes for May 2026 to improve your gameplay

Here's a list of HSR redemption codes that would help you to accelerate your progress

HSR codes for May 2026 to improve your gameplay
HSR codes for May 2026 to improve your gameplay

Are you looking for the latest Honkai: Star Rail codes? HoYoverse regularly releases promo codes through livestreams and social media, rewarding players with free Stellar Jade and other valuable in-game items.

These rewards can help unlock new characters from current banners, making them especially useful for both beginners and active players.

HSR codes (May 2026)

Here's a list of  HSR codes that would help you to accelerate your progress:

VS3Q5VK9CMFP - 50 stellar jade and 10k credits (new!)

QS395DJQU4HK - 60 stellar jade

4TKSX77Y58QK - 30 stellar jade, three traveler's guides, five condensed aether, four lost gold fragments, and 20k credits

5S6ZHRWTDNJB - 60 stellar jade

SILVERWOLFLV999 - three traveler's guides and two badge battle robes (new!)

OMEGA - a fuel and 60 stellar jade

CREATIONNYMPH - a fuel and 60 stellar jade

FAREWELL - a fuel and 60 stellar jade

IFYOUAREREADINGTHIS - a fuel and 60 stellar jade

STARRAILGIFT - 50 stellar jade, 10k credits, two traveler's guides, and five bottled soda

HSR codes for May 2026 to improve your gameplay

How to redeem HSR codes?

1: Firstly launch Honkai Star Rail

2: Press 'Esc' to access the main menu and select the three-dotted menu.

3: Click the 'Redemption Code' button from the drop-down list

6:Insert the code from our list above into the box and click 'Redeem'

7: After redeeming the code, enjoy your rewards

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