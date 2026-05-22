HSR codes for May 2026 to improve your gameplay

Are you looking for the latest Honkai: Star Rail codes? HoYoverse regularly releases promo codes through livestreams and social media, rewarding players with free Stellar Jade and other valuable in-game items.
These rewards can help unlock new characters from current banners, making them especially useful for both beginners and active players.
HSR codes (May 2026)
Here's a list of HSR codes that would help you to accelerate your progress:
VS3Q5VK9CMFP - 50 stellar jade and 10k credits (new!)
QS395DJQU4HK - 60 stellar jade
4TKSX77Y58QK - 30 stellar jade, three traveler's guides, five condensed aether, four lost gold fragments, and 20k credits
5S6ZHRWTDNJB - 60 stellar jade
SILVERWOLFLV999 - three traveler's guides and two badge battle robes (new!)
OMEGA - a fuel and 60 stellar jade
CREATIONNYMPH - a fuel and 60 stellar jade
FAREWELL - a fuel and 60 stellar jade
IFYOUAREREADINGTHIS - a fuel and 60 stellar jade
STARRAILGIFT - 50 stellar jade, 10k credits, two traveler's guides, and five bottled soda
How to redeem HSR codes?
1: Firstly launch Honkai Star Rail
2: Press 'Esc' to access the main menu and select the three-dotted menu.
3: Click the 'Redemption Code' button from the drop-down list
6:Insert the code from our list above into the box and click 'Redeem'
7: After redeeming the code, enjoy your rewards