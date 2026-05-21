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Today's NYT connections hints, and answers for puzzle #1075

Today's edition of NYT Connections comes with a challenging puzzle #1075

Todays NYT Connections Hints, and answers for May 21
Today's NYT Connections Hints, and answers for May 21

Are you looking for the NYT connections hints today? If yes, then stay with us, as Daily Jang has already got you covered.

The Thursday edition of NYT Connections comes with a challenging puzzle ##1075, and it's a layered challenge that requires deep concentration.

NYT connections hints for May 21, #1075

Here are a few hints of NYT connections for you:

Yellow group hint: Not cake.

Green group hint: Sit on it!

Blue group hint: Think Wimbledon.

Purple group hint: Not ketchup.

NYT connections answers today

Here are the answers of today's Connections puzzle:

Todays NYT connections hints, and answers for puzzle #1075

Yellow group: Kinds of pies.

Green group: Things associated with butts.

Blue group: Tennis scoring terms.

Purple group: ____ mustard.

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