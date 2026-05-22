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Pep Guardiola steps down as Manchester City manager after 10 years

The Manchester City manager is ending his glorious career with the squad, spanning over 10 years

Pep Guardiola steps down as Manchester City manager after 10 years
Pep Guardiola steps down as Manchester City manager after 10 years

Pep Guardiola has announced that he is stepping down from his Manchester City position at the end of the season.

As reported by The Guardian, City has decided to put Enzo Maresca as his replacement.

In a heartfelt statement, Guardiola said, "What a time we have had together."

"Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside I know it's my time. Nothing is eternal. If it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City," he added.


Guardiola has been City's manager for a decade, securing 17 major trophies, including this season's Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Maresca has agreed in principle a three-year deal to succeed Guardiola, who he assisted at City in the 2022-2023 season.

Appreciating Manchester's history, Guardiola noted, "This is a city built from work. From graft. You see it in the colour of the bricks. From people who clocked in early, stayed late. The factories. The Pankhursts. The unions. The music."

"Simply the industrial revolution and how this changed the world. And I think I grew to understand that, and my teams did too. We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way," he said.

Moreover, the club said Pep Guardiola would take a role as a global ambassador for City Football Group, which would involve "giving technical advice to the clubs in the group, working on specific projects and collaborations".

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