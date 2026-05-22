England World Cu 2026 Squad Announced: Tuchel stuns fans by dropping Foden and Palmer

Thomas Tuchel has officially named his 26-player England squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sparking significant reaction across the football world.
Revealed via presentation at Wembley Stadium, the selection features captain Harry Kane, who is set to lead the Three Lions at his third tournament.
The announcement has made headlines for several high-profiles omissions including Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Harry Maguire.
Regarding the decision to leave out Maguire, who had recently rejoined the team, Tuchel remarked:
“I haven’t changed my mind but I see other players I like to start for us, other players ahead with a different profile.”
Meanwhile, striker Ivan Toney earned a surprise recall following a prolific goal-scoring season in Saudi Arabia.
Reflecting on the challenge of finalizing the group, Tuchel stated:
“It is truly exciting and a great privilege to be able to name an England squad for the World Cup. It has been a tough process to decide on the nomination but I have full belief in this group of players. They all deserve their place. The squad and everyone involved with the team will give all we can to make the country proud.”