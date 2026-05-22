News
Make us preferred on Google
News

England World Cu 2026 Squad Announced: Tuchel stuns fans by dropping Foden and Palmer

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed his 26-man England squad for the 2026 World Cup

England World Cu 2026 Squad Announced: Tuchel stuns fans by dropping Foden and Palmer
England World Cu 2026 Squad Announced: Tuchel stuns fans by dropping Foden and Palmer

Thomas Tuchel has officially named his 26-player England squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sparking significant reaction across the football world.

Revealed via presentation at Wembley Stadium, the selection features captain Harry Kane, who is set to lead the Three Lions at his third tournament.

The announcement has made headlines for several high-profiles omissions including Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Harry Maguire.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed his 26-man England squad for the 2026 World Cup
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed his 26-man England squad for the 2026 World Cup

Regarding the decision to leave out Maguire, who had recently rejoined the team, Tuchel remarked:

“I haven’t changed my mind but I see other players I like to start for us, other players ahead with a different profile.”

Meanwhile, striker Ivan Toney earned a surprise recall following a prolific goal-scoring season in Saudi Arabia.

Reflecting on the challenge of finalizing the group, Tuchel stated:

“It is truly exciting and a great privilege to be able to name an England squad for the World Cup. It has been a tough process to decide on the nomination but I have full belief in this group of players. They all deserve their place. The squad and everyone involved with the team will give all we can to make the country proud.”

LA Rams sign Matthew Stafford to 1-year extension through 2027
LA Rams sign Matthew Stafford to 1-year extension through 2027
NASCAR legend Kyle Bush dies at 41: What we know about his fatal illness
NASCAR legend Kyle Bush dies at 41: What we know about his fatal illness
7DS Grand Cross codes for May 2026 to get intriguing rewards
7DS Grand Cross codes for May 2026 to get intriguing rewards
Kyle Busch hospitalized with severe illness, out for Coca-Cola 600
Kyle Busch hospitalized with severe illness, out for Coca-Cola 600
Lewis Hamilton makes major Ferrari confession of 2026 season: ‘Feel at home’
Lewis Hamilton makes major Ferrari confession of 2026 season: ‘Feel at home’
Today's NYT connections hints, and answers for puzzle #1075
Today's NYT connections hints, and answers for puzzle #1075
French Open Qualifying: Sloane Stephens advances to final round; Andreescu, Pliskova out
French Open Qualifying: Sloane Stephens advances to final round; Andreescu, Pliskova out
Brendan Haywood reveals how Michael Jordan stuck him with a $15,000 club bill
Brendan Haywood reveals how Michael Jordan stuck him with a $15,000 club bill
WWE star Ludwig Kaiser arrested on battery charge in Florida; Rumours debunked
WWE star Ludwig Kaiser arrested on battery charge in Florida; Rumours debunked
Stephon Castle posterizes Isaiah Hartenstein with ‘dunk of the playoffs’ in Game 2
Stephon Castle posterizes Isaiah Hartenstein with ‘dunk of the playoffs’ in Game 2
Hamilton charity lands major partnership amid Kim Kardashian cocaine controversy
Hamilton charity lands major partnership amid Kim Kardashian cocaine controversy
David Beckham marks World Bee Day with special video featuring Cruz Beckham
David Beckham marks World Bee Day with special video featuring Cruz Beckham

Popular News

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ divides X users: Worth watching or skip it?

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ divides X users: Worth watching or skip it?
32 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan plans Hollywood debut with Lawrence Kasanoff

Varun Dhawan plans Hollywood debut with Lawrence Kasanoff
2 hours ago
Andrew investigation expands as police examine alleged new offences

Andrew investigation expands as police examine alleged new offences
3 hours ago