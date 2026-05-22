NASCAR legend Kyle Bush dies at 41: What we know about his fatal illness

The motorsports community is reeling following the sudden death of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch on Thursday, May 21, 2026. He was 41.
Earlier on Thursday, the Busch family and Richard Childress Racing announced that the driver had been hospitalized with a “severe illness.”
Tragically, his passing was confirmed only hours later.
Reports indicate that Busch became unresponsive while testing in a racing simulator in Concord, North Carolina, and was rushed to a local hospital.
While the specific medical cause of death has not been disclosed, there has been speculation regarding a previously mentioned sinus issue.
During a race at Watkins Glen earlier in May, Busch had radioed his crew to request medical attention for a sinus cold he noted was aggravated by intense G-forces.
In a formal joint statement, the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR expressed their profound grief:
“Ob behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch. Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.”
Busch, a generational talent and one of the sport’s most successful drivers, is survived by his wife, Samantha and their two children, Brexton and Lennix.