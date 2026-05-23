Miley Cyrus secret marriage speculation ignited by Tish Cyrus’ cryptic remark

Tish Cyrus has sparked speculation that her daughter Miley Cyrus may have secretly married fiancé Maxx Morando, after dropping a cryptic hint about the couple’s relationship status.
According to the Daily Mail, the Flowers singer was posing with her family at the event when her mother Tish made the comment about her relationship. “We’re gonna bring the husband.”
The 27-year-old Morando posed with the 33-year-old singer and was seen kissing her on the cheek during photos.
The couple met on a blind date, the singer revealed during a May 2023 interview with Vogue.
“Well, it was blind for me and not really for him,” she said.
They soft-launched their relationship in November 2021, with Cyrus sharing photos from a Gucci event on Instagram.
At “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” in Miami, the couple were seen together, with Cyrus dancing with Morando backstage during commercial breaks.
An insider told Us Weekly in March 2022 that the duo was in a “new” relationship and they had “been spending a lot of time together.”
They confirmed their relationship after being seen kissing in April 2022 in West Hollywood, with a source later telling E! News it was becoming “very serious.”
In 2024, after Miley Cyrus called Morando her “love” at the Grammys, reports said the couple had moved in together.
The engagement reports surfaced in December 2025 after Cyrus sparked speculation at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere with a ring sighting.