News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Tom Hardy booted from hit crime series 'MobLand'

'MobLand' season 2 doesn't have an official release date, with launch expected by the end of the year

Tom Hardy booted from hit crime series MobLand
Tom Hardy booted from hit crime series 'MobLand'

The popular actor and Academy Award-nominee Tom Hardy has been reportedly “fired” from Paramount's hit crime series MobLand.

MobLand is a highly-popular series aside from Taylor Sheridan-created shows, with famous cast members working along with them, including Hardy, Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Joanne Froggatt, Paddy Considine, and more.

'MobLand' season 2 release date 

MobLand season 2 doesn't have an official release date, with launch expected by the end of the year, as per Guy Ritchie.

As per Puck News, a “hit” was put out on Hardy ahead of Season 2’s release. Paramount has decided not to select him for a third season after Hardy allegedly clashed behind-the-scenes with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, among others, during the development of the upcoming second season.


Why did Tom Hardy get fired ahead of MobLand season’s release?

As per report, Tom Hardy was removed from the series after repeated on-set tensions, including lateness, script disputes, and frustration over the show shifting toward an ensemble cast featuring Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

Sources stated Jez Butterworth even threatened to quit before Paramount allegedly parted ways with Tom Hardy.

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ divides X users: Worth watching or skip it?
‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ divides X users: Worth watching or skip it?
Britney Spears faces fresh scrutiny after alleged sobriety test video goes viral
Britney Spears faces fresh scrutiny after alleged sobriety test video goes viral
Anne Hathaway shares heartwarming update on life with her kids
Anne Hathaway shares heartwarming update on life with her kids
Ryan Reynolds makes first public appearance on ‘The Late Show’ amid unpaid fees claims
Ryan Reynolds makes first public appearance on ‘The Late Show’ amid unpaid fees claims
Stephen Colbert bids farewell to 'The Late Show' with bold joke
Stephen Colbert bids farewell to 'The Late Show' with bold joke
6ix9ine labels Drake legal problems as his ‘divine punishment’
6ix9ine labels Drake legal problems as his ‘divine punishment’
Zendaya shares heartfelt confession about filming 'Spider-Man' with Tom Holland
Zendaya shares heartfelt confession about filming 'Spider-Man' with Tom Holland
Olivia Rodrigo drops ‘The Cure’: ‘It made the whole album click for me’
Olivia Rodrigo drops ‘The Cure’: ‘It made the whole album click for me’
Bad Bunny reflects on ‘beautiful experience’ amid ex Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi dating buzz
Bad Bunny reflects on ‘beautiful experience’ amid ex Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi dating buzz
Blake Lively breaks silence with first message after new explosive blow
Blake Lively breaks silence with first message after new explosive blow
Jack Avery breaks silence after ex Gabbie Gonzalez's arrest in alleged murder plot
Jack Avery breaks silence after ex Gabbie Gonzalez's arrest in alleged murder plot
'Emily in Paris' Season 6 confirmed as final chapter, Lily Collins gears up for final goodbye
'Emily in Paris' Season 6 confirmed as final chapter, Lily Collins gears up for final goodbye

Popular News

Tom Hardy booted from hit crime series 'MobLand'

Tom Hardy booted from hit crime series 'MobLand'
36 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola steps down as Manchester City manager after 10 years

Pep Guardiola steps down as Manchester City manager after 10 years
57 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut shuts down her viral wedding rumours: 'Won't marry secretly'

Kangana Ranaut shuts down her viral wedding rumours: 'Won't marry secretly'
2 hours ago