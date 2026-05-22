Tom Hardy booted from hit crime series 'MobLand'

The popular actor and Academy Award-nominee Tom Hardy has been reportedly “fired” from Paramount's hit crime series MobLand.
MobLand is a highly-popular series aside from Taylor Sheridan-created shows, with famous cast members working along with them, including Hardy, Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Joanne Froggatt, Paddy Considine, and more.
'MobLand' season 2 release date
MobLand season 2 doesn't have an official release date, with launch expected by the end of the year, as per Guy Ritchie.
As per Puck News, a “hit” was put out on Hardy ahead of Season 2’s release. Paramount has decided not to select him for a third season after Hardy allegedly clashed behind-the-scenes with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, among others, during the development of the upcoming second season.
Why did Tom Hardy get fired ahead of MobLand season’s release?
As per report, Tom Hardy was removed from the series after repeated on-set tensions, including lateness, script disputes, and frustration over the show shifting toward an ensemble cast featuring Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.
Sources stated Jez Butterworth even threatened to quit before Paramount allegedly parted ways with Tom Hardy.