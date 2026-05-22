Harry Styles stuns fans at 2026 Ivor Novello Awards: Here's what really happened 

Harry Styles chose the 2026 Ivor Novello Awards show to reveal how he lost his virginity.
The former One Direction singer, who is currently on his global tour, Together, Together, delivered an unexpected speech at the star-studded event, which left fans stunned.
On Thursday, May 21st, Styles took to the stage at the awards to introduce Radiohead's Thom Yorke for his prestigious honour.
However, the Night Changes singer's five-minute speech went viral as he shared a particularly intimate detail of himself.
The 32-year-old English singer-songwriter and actor revealed which Radiohead song he lost his virginity to, saying, "lost my virginity to the intro to ‘Talk Show Host. Just going to let that sink."
"It’s always nerve-wracking stepping onto a stage, but to know that a man I’ve spent so much of my life listening to is now listening to me talk to you about him is a truly terrifying honour," the Watermelon Sugar singer said.
He later expressed profound gratitude as he presented an honour to the Radiohead legend, Thom Yorke, for his enduring influence on British music.
On the work front, Harry Styles will perform his next run of shows for the Together, Together tour at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.