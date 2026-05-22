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Anne Hathaway breaks silence on cosmetic surgery rumours after 'loud' online backlash

The 'Devil Wears Prada 2' actress is currently promoting her upcoming film, 'Mother Mary'

Anne Hathaway breaks silence on cosmetic surgery rumours after loud online backlash
Anne Hathaway breaks silence on cosmetic surgery rumours after 'loud' online backlash 

Anne Hathaway has finally reacted to the growing "facelift" controversy after intense backlash.   

After the successful press tour for her iconic film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, the popular American actress is back in the headlines with her fiery response to the "unnecessary media chatter." 

Meanwhile, promoting her anticipated movie, Hathaway has talked about her personal life, raising two boys, and the backlash that "got too loud" to address.

In a candid interview with Elle magazine, the Interstellar actress addressed the escalating rumours that she has undergone a facelift procedure.  

"I wouldn’t say pointed. But we’re at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate, and sometimes it’s not," Hathaway told outlet this week. 

The Princess Diaries actress, 43, continued explaining that she is a big believer in not responding to such controversies, but this time "the speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there." 

For those unaware, she was under heavy public scrutiny earlier this year when she posted a video of herself, promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, alongside her hairstylist, Orlando Pita. 

In the clip, Anne Hathaway further explained that her hairstylist often creates two hidden braids near slightly indented areas on the sides of her face to give the effect of the eye area having a lift. 

At the time, the video sparked intense backlash, and several fans criticized the actress for faking her beauty.  

For those unaware, Hathaway's new films, Mother Mary, which was released on April 17th, and The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiered in theatres on May 1st, 2026. 

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