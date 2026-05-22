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Zendaya announces new family addition with partner Tom Holland: 'Wonderful'

The 'Euphoria' actress reveals family expansion with longtime partner Tom Holland

Zendaya announces new family addition with partner Tom Holland: Wonderful
Zendaya announces new family addition with partner Tom Holland: 'Wonderful' 

Zendaya and Tom Holland's family is growing! 

The couple, who are at the centre of marriage rumours, have quietly welcomed a new fur pal as they expanded their family.

On Friday, May 22, speaking with Elle, Zendaya confirmed that she and her longtime partner have officially adopted a third dog, a "pocket bully!"

"Logistically, it wasn’t probably the smartest idea, but emotionally, it was. He’s a wonderful addition to our family. I saw his little face, and I was like, ‘I can’t leave you behind," the Euphoria actress noted.

She also hinted at a future with children. Zendaya, 29, added, "We bring our dogs to work. It’s like a family affair."

Before the pocket bully, the two, who quietly got engaged in December 2024, also owned Noon, a black Miniature Schnauzer who has been Zendaya’s constant companion for years.

They are also parents to Daphne, a Doberman Pinscher, whom the couple shares.

Zendaya and Tom Holland, who sparked marriage rumours since the beginning of this year, have not confirmed their marriage.

The marriage rumours escalated when the Dune 3 actress’s stylist hinted that the pair had already gotten married, and since then, fans want to know if it’s true or not!   

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