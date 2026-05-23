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Rob Base death at 59: Inside rapper’s private illness and final days

Robert Ginyard, known as Rob Base, is said to have passed away on Friday

Rob Base death at 59: Inside the rapper’s private illness and final days
Rob Base death at 59: Inside the rapper’s private illness and final days

Rob Base, best known for the hit It Takes Two, has reportedly died at the age of 59.

Robert Ginyard, known as Rob Base, is said to have passed away Friday following a private cancer struggle, per an Instagram statement.

“Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world,” the post read.

It added, “Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten.”

The statement concluded, “Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives.”

His passing sparked immediate reactions from the industry, with musicians offering condolences under the post.

“WTF? I was just on the phone with him a couple of months ago to clear a sample, he didn’t say anything about him being sick!!! This is terrible smh,” wrote Kid Capri.

Fat Joe added, “Love Rob I’m so sorry,” and DJ Jazzy Jeff commented, “Rest Well My Brother.”

The Crush rapper had celebrated his 59th birthday just days before his death, sharing an Instagram post thanking God for another year.

To note, Rob Base first rose to fame with DJ E-Z Rock in 1988 with the hit It Takes Two; E-Z Rock died in 2014 at 46.

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