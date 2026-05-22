Kathy Griffin reveals hospital stay after colonoscopy complications

Kathy Griffin shared a shocking health update, raising concerns among fans.
The 65-year-old revealed that she was recently hospitalized overnight after facing complications after a colonoscopy procedure.
Taking to Instagram, the comedian shared about her health, describing that she is currently back home recovering, writing, “Well, the sound got screwed up, but I made this video for you guys because I’m TMI anyway. I spent the night in the hospital because I had complications from my colonoscopy.”
“I know, I know very sexy, but I am home now with the doggies where I belong,” she added.
However, she reassured fans that she is currently in the recovery phase, while joking “I’m TMI anyway,” and described being back with her dogs as a comfort after the incident.
The comedian also shared a selfie alongside her written update, expressing gratitude for fans for showing concerns while acknowledging the unexpected medical scare.
In 2021, she publicly revealed that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent surgery to remove part of her left lung. She later confirmed she was cancer-free after treatment and chemotherapy.
Shortly after the post went viral, close pals and peers shared love and thoughtful prayers for her speedy recovery.
A fan wrote, “All that matters is that you are better and home!! Keep resting.”
Another fan wished for her recovery, writing, “Hope they brought you out for dinner first... Wishing you a speedy recovery!”
“Ugh... I'm so sorry this has happened. Bounce back, dear Kathy,” a third fan commented.
Kathy Griffin has long been open about her personal health journey and struggles.