News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Danny Go! star Daniel Coleman's son Passes Away at 14: Cause of death revealed

The popular YouTuber confirms tragic death of his eldest son in heartbreaking statement

Danny Go! star Daniel Colemans son Passes Away at 14: Cause of death revealed
Danny Go! star Daniel Coleman's son Passes Away at 14: Cause of death revealed

Daniel Coleman has tragically announced his son, Isaac's, death!

The popular American television director revealed he lost his son on Thursday, May 21, in a heartbreaking statement.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, May 22, the infamous children’s entertainer said, "Isaac Daniel Coleman. 10/3/11 - 5/21/26."

"Oh, my sweet boy. There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process. But looking through thousands of pictures and videos this past week, I’m also filled with tremendous pride," Coleman mourned.

He continued sharing his eldest son’s painful 14 years of life, which were "full of challenges" he also remembered Isaac’s loving nature, writing, "how full of life your time here was gives me great comfort. Being your dad was the honour of a lifetime. I’m so proud of you, and I love you forever. Rest peacefully, son."

Daniel’s fellow American educator and YouTuber, Ms Rachel, also paid heartfelt tribute to the little boy with sombre homage.

"Let’s all turn on Danny Go @dannygo_official today and send so much love and so many prayers and wrap them up in support," she captioned.

Daniel Coleman announced that his son, Isaac, had been diagnosed with cancer in a post on his Instagram page in December last year.  

Jessie J reflects on painful year of struggle as she reveals emotional health update
Jessie J reflects on painful year of struggle as she reveals emotional health update
Harry Styles stuns fans at 2026 Ivor Novello Awards: Here's what really happened
Harry Styles stuns fans at 2026 Ivor Novello Awards: Here's what really happened
Anne Hathaway breaks silence on cosmetic surgery rumours after 'loud' online backlash
Anne Hathaway breaks silence on cosmetic surgery rumours after 'loud' online backlash
Tom Hardy booted from hit crime series 'MobLand'
Tom Hardy booted from hit crime series 'MobLand'
‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ divides X users: Worth watching or skip it?
‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ divides X users: Worth watching or skip it?
Britney Spears faces fresh scrutiny after alleged sobriety test video goes viral
Britney Spears faces fresh scrutiny after alleged sobriety test video goes viral
Anne Hathaway shares heartwarming update on life with her kids
Anne Hathaway shares heartwarming update on life with her kids
Ryan Reynolds makes first public appearance on ‘The Late Show’ amid unpaid fees claims
Ryan Reynolds makes first public appearance on ‘The Late Show’ amid unpaid fees claims
Stephen Colbert bids farewell to 'The Late Show' with bold joke
Stephen Colbert bids farewell to 'The Late Show' with bold joke
6ix9ine labels Drake legal problems as his ‘divine punishment’
6ix9ine labels Drake legal problems as his ‘divine punishment’
Zendaya shares heartfelt confession about filming 'Spider-Man' with Tom Holland
Zendaya shares heartfelt confession about filming 'Spider-Man' with Tom Holland
Olivia Rodrigo drops ‘The Cure’: ‘It made the whole album click for me’
Olivia Rodrigo drops ‘The Cure’: ‘It made the whole album click for me’

Popular News

Aryna Sabalenka aborts press conference as players protest Grand Slam prize

Aryna Sabalenka aborts press conference as players protest Grand Slam prize

35 seconds ago
Pakistan Army Chief travels to Tehran as US–Iran talks show signs of 'slight progress'

Pakistan Army Chief travels to Tehran as US–Iran talks show signs of 'slight progress'
an hour ago
Standard Chartered CEO apologises for calling workers 'lower value human capital'

Standard Chartered CEO apologises for calling workers 'lower value human capital'
an hour ago