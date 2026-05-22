Danny Go! star Daniel Coleman's son Passes Away at 14: Cause of death revealed

Daniel Coleman has tragically announced his son, Isaac's, death!
The popular American television director revealed he lost his son on Thursday, May 21, in a heartbreaking statement.
Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, May 22, the infamous children’s entertainer said, "Isaac Daniel Coleman. 10/3/11 - 5/21/26."
"Oh, my sweet boy. There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process. But looking through thousands of pictures and videos this past week, I’m also filled with tremendous pride," Coleman mourned.
He continued sharing his eldest son’s painful 14 years of life, which were "full of challenges" he also remembered Isaac’s loving nature, writing, "how full of life your time here was gives me great comfort. Being your dad was the honour of a lifetime. I’m so proud of you, and I love you forever. Rest peacefully, son."
Daniel’s fellow American educator and YouTuber, Ms Rachel, also paid heartfelt tribute to the little boy with sombre homage.
"Let’s all turn on Danny Go @dannygo_official today and send so much love and so many prayers and wrap them up in support," she captioned.
Daniel Coleman announced that his son, Isaac, had been diagnosed with cancer in a post on his Instagram page in December last year.