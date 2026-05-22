Jack Antonoff laughs off questions about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding

Musician Jack Antonoff found himself in an unexpectedly awkward spotlight during a recent appearance on NBC’s Today show, where he was pressed about one of the most trendiest topics of pop culture, the rumored wedding of Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce.
While appearing on NBC's Today show to promote Bleachers new track “Dirty Wedding Dress,” Antonoff was asked by co-host Craig Melvin whether he would be attending “any big weddings this summer.” The question quickly leaned into gossip about Swift and Kelce’s highly anticipated nuptials.
Antonoff was seemingly unprepared for the question that came out of nowhere, and responded with a hesitant laugh, “Uh, I hope so,” before attempting to steer the conversation back to his own music and personal life.
The playful exchange was noticeably awkward, with both men joking through the tension on-air.
Antonoff ultimately avoided confirming anything about the eagerly-awaited wedding, instead laughing off the moment and saying he enjoys being married himself.
The recent exchange has added frenzy among the anticipated fans about Swift and Kelce’s relationship that continues to dominate entertainment headlines as speculation grows about guest lists and wedding plans.