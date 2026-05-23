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Niall Horan honours late bandmate Liam Payne with emotional track

Niall Horan dropped 'End of an Era', which was inspired by his grief over the loss of his pal, Liam Payne

Niall Horan honours late bandmate Liam Payne with emotional track
Niall Horan honours late bandmate Liam Payne with emotional track

Niall Horan has sent fans into emotional crisis with the release of End of an Era, a track about the loss of his pal and bandmate, Liam Payne.

On Friday, May 22, the One Direction alum dropped the song, where he sings, "We had it, pure magic / Remember what it was like / Time passes so fast that / I couldn't tell you goodbye."

In the soulful song, Niall sings of their younger days and how "things change overnight".

"Feels like letting go of / Things we're not supposed to / One breath and it's over / The end of an era," the lyrics of the chorus read.

Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31 in October 2024 after he fell from his third-floor hotel room balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Reacting to the shocking news of the friend's death at the time, the This Town crooner said it "just doesn't feel real".

"All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime," Nial penned in a statement.

In his March GQ interview, Niall shared that his new single, End of an Era, was inspired by the grief he felt after the singer's death.

In the interview, he also reflected on his final memory with Liam Payne, who visited the singer just days before he suffered the fatal fall.

Watch the 'End of an Era' lyrics video here:



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