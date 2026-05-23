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NFL star Jaxson Dart makes surprise appearance at Trump rally

President Trump praised Jaxson Dart calling him a future Hall of Famer

NFL star Jaxson Dart makes surprise appearance at Trump rally
NFL star Jaxson Dart makes surprise appearance at Trump rally

On Friday, May 22, 2026, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart made a surprise appearance at a campaign event for President Donald Trump held at Rockland Community College.

The young NFL player opened the rally by leading the crowd in a “Go Big Blue!” chant before officially introducing the president. Dart told the audience:

“What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here and without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleased to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.”

During his remarks, President Trump praised the quarterback calling him a future Hall of Famer.


However, the rally took an unusual turn when Trump shifted the conversation to the topic of transgender athletes in sports.

While discussing the physical nature of football, Trump directed comments toward Dart, asking:

“I’m looking at Jaxson. I’d like to know, is there any woman in the audience that thinks they can tackle that guy? Because I’d like to meet you. I’d like to shake your hand.”

Realizing the sensitivity of the topic, Trump quickly added, “Don’t get involved Jaxson. Don’t answer that question.”

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