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Aaradhya Bachchan makes Cannes debut with mum Aishwarya Rai: See pics here

Aaradhya Bachchan makes Cannes Film Festival debut at age 14, as she accompanies her mother, Aishwarya Rai

Aaradhya Bachchan makes Cannes debut with mum Aishwarya Rai: See pics here
Aaradhya Bachchan makes Cannes debut with mum Aishwarya Rai: See pics here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

On Friday, May 22, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's only daughter made her red carpet debut as she accompanied her mother at the star-studded event.

For the evening, the Mohabbatein actress stunned in a blush-pink gown by Sophie Couture as she attended L'Oréal Paris' annual Lights on Women's Worth awards.

The beautiful ensemble featured a strapless corseted bodice and Swarovski-crystal floral 3D embellishments with a flowing cape.

Besides Aishwarya, her daughter Aaradhya was dressed in a ruby-red satin gown paired with a matching sparkling cape, stealing all the spotlight.

Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 

Several videos from the actress' hotel showed Aishwarya holding her daughter's hand as the two made their way to their car before heading off to the event.

This was the first time Aaradhya, who has been accompanying her mother to Cannes since she was a toddler, walked the red carpet with her.

Prior to her Cannes appearance, there were speculations around whether Aishwarya would attend the film festival this year.

She first appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, when she walked the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of their film, Devdas.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.

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