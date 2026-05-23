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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s make romantic outing after major career decision

The 'Blank Space' singer and the NFL star appeared loved-up during a date in New York as wedding plans drew close

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s make romantic outing after major career decision
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s make romantic outing after major career decision

Taylor Swift was spotted on a date night with Travis Kelce after she made a major career move ahead of their upcoming wedding.

On Friday evening, the Blank Space singer and the NFL star appeared loved-up during a date in New York as wedding plans drew closer.

Swift wore a classic little black dress that highlighted her toned legs and styled her caramel hair in a ponytail with soft fringe, finishing the look with bold red lipstick.

The Lover singer completed the look with heels that matched her dress and a sparkling bracelet coordinated with her fiancé’s.

Kelce walked hand-in-hand with her as the couple headed to Sartiano’s, the Italian restaurant at the Mercer Hotel in SoHo.

The Kansas City Chief tight end player stepped out in a statement Hawaiian shirt accented with pink tassels on the edges and sleeves.

He finished his outfit with mahogany trousers and black leather loafers.


The outing followed Swift’s reported decision to skip this year’s American Music Awards, where she leads in nominations.

Swift has earned eight nominations at the 2026 awards after the success of her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

However, it is reported that she will not attend the ceremony on Monday, May 25 in Las Vegas as her wedding to Travis Kelce approaches.

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