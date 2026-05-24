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UK records hottest day since 2012 ahead of bank holiday, amber heat alerts issued

Mercury hits 30.5°C in Kent for the first time since 2012 as the UK records hottest day of the year

UK records hottest day since 2012 ahead of bank holiday, amber heat alerts issued
UK records hottest day since 2012 ahead of bank holiday, amber heat alerts issued

Temperatures will continue to soar across the bank holiday weekend following the hottest day of the year so far.

According to BBC, a high of 30.5C was recorded at Frittenden in Kent on Friday, May 23, beating Friday's maximum temperature of 28.4C at Heathrow in London, Cranwell in Lincolnshire and Cambridge.

The Met Office said it was very rare for the UK to record temperatures above 30C in May, with the last time being on 25 May 2012.

The heat is forecast to intensify throughout the long weekend, reaching heatwave criteria in a number of locations. Daytime highs are forecast to reach the upper 20s Celsius in many areas, with the low 30s Celsius likely in the week ahead.

Amber heat health alerts remain in effect for the Midlands, eastern and south-east England.

Amber alerts mean there is a risk of a significant impact across health and social care services, with children and those aged over 65 at risk of negative health implications.

The remainder of England is under yellow heat health alerts, meaning adverse weather is "likely to affect vulnerable groups."

It is likely that the first heatwaves of 2026 will be declared on Sunday as a number of areas are expected to reach their third day above the heatwave threshold, including in London and the south-east, as well as Cardiff.

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