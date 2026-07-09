Yungblud cancels festival appearance days after stage breakdown: What we know

Yungblud has opted out of Cowboy Music Festival in Calgary, Canada, just days after suffering an emotional episode on stage.
The 28-year-old, who was due to perform on Sunday, July 12, announced that he has cancelled his appearance to prioritise his health.
In a statement, Yungblud said, "To all my family in Canada, I apologise for not being there with you all this weekend - I'm currently in a place where I'm working on myself and taking off at home in the UK."
"I'm taking this extremely seriously and facing head on what's going on for the good of the long term. I will never take any of this for granted and I will see you all soon. I love you all," the statement read.
Yungblud breaks down on stage
During his performance at Bludfest in Czechia, Yungblud broke down on stage. He went on to stop the show, sharing with fans that he has been struggling with feelings of pain and disconnection.
The singer also confessed that seeing his fans has been one of the few things that makes him feel "safe".
He said, "Every time I find your faces, every time I find your eyes, every time I look at you, I know that I belong somewhere. And to feel safe from the outside world is something that I can never thank you enough for.
Yungblud assured fans that he will be there for them as well in their difficult times, adding, "All I wanna say is that this is for your family. If you are ever scared, if you are ever frightened, if you are ever threatened, we will be there. I will f****** be there for you."
Yungblud opens up about the emotional moment
He also posted the vulnerable moment on his Instagram with a lengthy caption, revealing the reasons he chose to share the mid-concert breakdown.
"To be truthful. Recently, I've been really struggling and this moment is a byproduct of my body releasing the wave of emotion that has hit me in the past year that I've been unable to process," he wrote.
Yungblud continued, "I'm not gonna lie to you when I got off this stage I felt elated but 20 minutes later when I was in the shower on my own I had a breakdown."
"I should really say nothing about this because it would makes me seem cooler and like it isn’t affecting me but deep down but I don’t think that’s who I am or why we all connect to each other," he said.