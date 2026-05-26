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Mother urges No 10 to ban social media after son’s death

Mother’s campaign highlights that tech companies prioritize profit over safety

Mother urges No 10 to ban social media after son’s death
Mother urges No 10 to ban social media after son’s death

A mother whose son may have died after participating in a viral “TikTok challenge” has issued an urgent plea to the UK government calling for a total ban on social media for children.

Heartbroken by her loss, she is urging officials at No 10 Downing Street to take immediate action arguing that platforms are failing to protect vulnerable young users from life-threatening content.

Her campaign highlights the growing frustration among parents who believe tech companies prioritize profit over safety.

Critics argue that addictive algorithms are designed to keep children scrolling often pushing extreme or dangerous trends directly into their feeds.

Mother’s campaign highlights that tech companies prioritize profit over safety
Mother’s campaign highlights that tech companies prioritize profit over safety

“Social media platforms are designed to maximize profit by capturing user attention resulting in interfaces that are dangerously addictive and prone to exposing users to harmful content,” experts noted in recent legal discussions regarding youth mental health.

The mother’s appeal adds pressure on policymakers as debates intensify over whether to restrict access or hold platforms legally accountable.

With concerns about depression, anxiety and fatal accidents on the rise, she insists that “social media users alone bear the burden of navigating the dangers” and that “this is untenable.”

She is now demanding that the government step in to prevent further tragedies and safeguard the next generation.

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