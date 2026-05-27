Bettina Anderson shares rare glimpse from her Bahamas wedding festivities 

Bettina Anderson shared some never-seen-before insights from her Bahamas wedding festivities with Donald Trump Jr.
After officially becoming part of the Trump family, the American socialite and model changed her name from Bettina Anderson to Bettina Trump on social media and posted some rare photos from her intimate wedding celebration.
Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, May 26, the 39-year-old reshared her sister-in-law Tiffany Trump’s story of their outdoor “movie night” at the beach.
Bettina also shared an unseen photo with husband Don Jr., sharing a moment in the water during their wedding celebration.
The wedding photos of the couple are not made public yet, but Don Jr’s family have shared some glimpses of the wedding festivities on their social media.
Bettina officially became part of the country’s first family on Memorial Day weekend.
A person familiar with the details of the wedding weekend told CNN that the wedding celebration took place at the luxe Little Pipe Cay, a hyper-exclusive 38-acre private island for the mega-wealthy that is part of the archipelago of the Bahamas.
Little Pipe Cay boasts beaches, five “luxurious cottage estates” with 11 bedrooms, butler service, spa, and even a private chapel.
Some of the guests stayed on another island nearby, given the private Little Pipe Cay estate only hosts 22 people.