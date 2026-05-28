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Ranveer Singh gets support after FWICE ban over ‘Don 3’

Singh’s 'Don 3' has been making rounds on social media

Ranveer Singh gets support after FWICE ban over ‘Don 3’
Ranveer Singh gets support after FWICE ban over ‘Don 3’

Ranveer Singh came under fire after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against him following his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

However, even after the raising choas around the Dhurandhar star, author and columnist Shobhaa De has now reacted to the issue.

Slammed FWICE’s actions, De in a video message on social media account referred to Singh as the "Delhi Gymkhana of Bollywood."

She bagan, “There’s not that much of a difference. I mean, I’m saying this, and don’t laugh.”


She went on to say, “Ranveer Singh is like the Delhi Gymkhana in many ways of Bollywood.

“What is the whole thing about? It’s about power, it’s about control, it’s about banning, it’s about taking away, it’s about putting people in their place, it’s about teaching lessons to people or institutions.”

The author, in the end, shared, “Now, Ranveer Singh is sensible, clever, well-advised. He’s holding his silence. He’s keeping quiet, letting his fans and followers fight his battles for him.

“The Delhi Gymkhana, full of stuffed old shirts, sitting and sipping their gin and tonics, and keeping the rest of the world out, is a different story.”

She concluded, saying, “What Ranveer has successfully done by keeping quiet is enhance his own brand appeal and also his popularity. So, who’s going to win this round? Let’s wait and see.”

It’s worth mentioning here that the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Don 3.

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