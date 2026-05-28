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Jaxson Dart meets with Giants leaders to address Trump rally controversy

Dart holds closed-door meeting with Giants after political rally appearance and backlash from teammates

Jaxson Dart meets with Giants leaders to address Trump rally controversy
Jaxson Dart meets with Giants leaders to address Trump rally controversy

Jaxson Dart met Giants leaders to address his political appearance at President Donald Trump’s rally that sparked controversy.

According to New York Post, before the Giants took the practice field this week, the entire football operation gathered to address the political elephant in the room.

Jaxson Dart and other locker-room leaders spoke in a meeting to clear the air about the quarterback’s decision to introduce President Donald Trump last Friday at a rally at Rockland Community College.

Jaxson Dart meets with Giants leaders to address Trump rally controversy

Dart’s entrance into the political arena caused a predictably polarizing stir among fans but spilled into the locker room when Abdul Carter wrote on X that he “thought the video was AI” and questioned “what are we doing.”

The since-deleted tweet generated more than 50 million views.

Carter later posted an updated on social media to say that he and Dart “are good” and had a conversation “as Men” to work things out.

One of the themes of the meeting was keeping team business internal and not airing frustrations publicly.

Carter was not in attendance but had previously communicated to Harbaugh that he had family obligations related to the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.

Head coach John Harbaugh has 18 years of experience dealing with off-field controversies spilling into the locker room from his time with the Ravens.

Even before the meeting, Jermaine Eluemunor wrote on X that the “locker room is fine.”

The Giants believe that the meeting, which included Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jameis Winston addressing the team, squashed any bad blood that might have existed and that the team is ready to move forward.

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