Jill Biden speaks out on Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis after leaving White House

Former first lady Jill Biden opened up about her husband, Joe Biden’s, diagnosis and battle with prostate cancer.
According to CBS New, after nearly a year-and-a-half since President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden has been living a quiet life in Delaware after leaving the office.
But in a recent and first interview since leaving the White House former first lady called Biden’s cancer diagnosis “shocking.”
She said, “He's doing well, but it was a shock. Honestly, I can remember getting the diagnosis, and it was just shocking… Well, you know the doctors said that, according to the American Urological Association, that men over 70 don't need a PSA, a blood test, any more because it's a slow-growing cancer.”
When pressed by Braver about whether the White House physicians should have caught this diagnosis while her husband was in office, Jill cited medical testing standards to discontinue prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing for older patients adding that they had amazing care in the White House.
President Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of stage IV prostate cancer that had traveled to his bones.
It is worth noting that the former first lady’s conversation with CBS comes ahead of the June 2 release of her memoir, titled, View from the East Wing.
The book will provide her perspective from her time in the White House and the impact of her husband’s presidency on the Biden family.