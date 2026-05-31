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Discipline behind Tiger Shroff’s insane physique routine revealed

One of the fittest Bollywood celebrities will soon star in ‘Lag Jaa Gale’

Discipline behind Tiger Shroff’s insane physique routine revealed
Discipline behind Tiger Shroff’s insane physique routine revealed

The discipline behind Tiger Shroff’s jaw-dropping physique routine has finally been revealed by his sister, Krishna Shroff.

During an interview with Hauterrfly, the War actor's younger sister weighed her brother's physique, revealing that he maintains a strict routine that involves avoiding certain habits and late-night snacks.

During a chit chat session, she was asked if Shroff cooks food, to which, she responded, “He does not cook. He doesn't even know how to make eggs. Really, guys?”


She then added, “He's probably going to kill me for saying this, but he doesn't even know how to make eggs.”

Later during the conversation, she talked about the 36-year-old actor’s interest in snacks and munching.

Shroff’s 33-year-old sister replied in detail, “He's extremely disciplined. You know, for him, once he's asleep at the same time every night, he's not waking up to eat anything or munch on anything.

“I always say there's a spectrum. There is super disciplined, and then there's [normal]. So, he's on the former side: extreme discipline, and I'm in the middle.”

According to the prominent fitness enthusiast, the Baaghi 4 star even on his birthdays only smells the cake but doesn't take a bite.

On professional front, Tiger Shroff will soon star in Lag Jaa Gale, a revenge-action drama, that also stars Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya. 

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